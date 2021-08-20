press release: The Handel Aria Competition is an annual event dedicated to promoting the performance of Handel’s extensive vocal repertoire. This year’s event will be available everywhere via live-stream, and also an in-person event.

The 8th annual Handel Aria Competition: August 20, 2021 at 7:30pm, GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH ON THE CAPITOL SQUARE, MADISON, WISCONSIN

The finalists for this year’s competition were chosen from a field of 150 applications from around the world. We look forward to welcoming them to Madison!

• Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano

• Hannah De Priest, soprano

• Paulina Francisco, soprano

• Maya Kherani, soprano

• Bradley King, tenor

• Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano

• Kyle Tingzon, countertenor

The judges for the final round of the 8th annual Handel Aria Competition will be countertenor John Holiday, opera director David Ronis, and Italian diction expert Alessandra Visconti.

In-person tickets.

Livestream tickets.