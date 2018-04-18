press release: Handel with Flair, a fundraiser for the Handel Aria Competition, will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street, on Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30. In addition to performances of works by Purcell and Handel for voice, harpsichord and Baroque instruments, the event will feature the exciting announcement of the finalists for this year’s Handel Aria Competition. Proceeds from the event will provide travel grants to bring the seven finalists to Madison to compete on June 8. A reception featuring chocolates from Gail Ambrosius and Infusion Chocolates will follow. Tickets are $25 and $40, available at the door or online through Brown Paper Tickets.