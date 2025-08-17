Handmade in Bangadesh

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory will host a free screening of the documentary film Handmade in Bangladesh on Sunday, August 17 at 5:30pm. The film takes the audience on a journey to the very heart and soul of this East Asian country - the hard-working people of Bangladesh. Co-director Liz Bachhuber will be in attendance to discuss the film and answer questions.

In short episodes the film tells the stories of average working people who live in a rich cultural heritage of artisan handicraft and creativity. They invent many ways of recycling in order to make a living out of basically nothing, looking at it from the perspective of the affluent West, in the sense that “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” In this way Handmade in Bangladesh offers an alternative point of view to the often one-sided, negative media image of this young, independent country.

The screening is presented in conjunction with Liz Bachhuber and Jill Sebastian's exhibition, Eat My Words, at the James Watrous Gallery, a program of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters.