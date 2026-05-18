media release: Join the Wisconsin Youth Advisory Council (YAC) as we come together during Foster Care Awareness Month to elevate the voices of those with lived experience across Wisconsin’s child welfare and youth justice systems.

Wisconsin State Capitol – Madison, May 28, 11:00 AM

Hands Around the Capitol is a public awareness and advocacy event that brings together young people, parents, kinship caregivers, and community partners to build shared understanding and highlight the needs of children, youth, and families involved in or at risk of involvement in out-of-home care.

This event centers lived experts directly impacted by these systems and creates space to:

- Elevate lived experience as a driver of system improvement

- Build consensus around priorities that strengthen families and communities

- Increase public awareness and engagement in child welfare and youth justice issues

Participants will hear from speakers with lived and professional experience and have the opportunity to connect with organizations from across the state. Together, we will symbolically join hands at the Capitol to represent our shared commitment to supporting youth and families across Wisconsin.

Speakers include the DCF secretary and various people with lived experience across systems.

We invite you to join us as we stand in solidarity, uplift lived experience, and continue pushing for meaningful change across Wisconsin’s systems.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1429188118415696/