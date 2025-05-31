media release: Hands Off Medicaid! BadgerCare for All! Rally at the Capitol, 9:30am, Saturday 5/31

On Saturday, May 31, at 9:30am, Wisconsinites will gather at the State Capitol to demand: Hands Off Medicaid! BadgerCare for All!

RSVP and endorse here: https://actionnetwork. org/petitions/hands-off- medicaid-badgercare-for-all- petition-rally-may-31st-930am- wi-state-capitol

One in five Wisconsinites rely on BadgerCare and other Medicaid programs for life-saving healthcare. On May 22, House Republicans, including WI reps Derrick Van Orden and Brian Steil, voted for a bill that will cut over $700 billion in Medicaid funding and create new nationwide work requirements. This will cause 8 million Americans to lose their health insurance, including up to 83,000 Wisconsinites. Now the bill will go to the Republican-controlled Senate, where just a few votes will be the difference between health coverage for some of our most vulnerable neighbors, or tax cuts for billionaires.

Whatever happens on the federal level, Wisconsin has an opportunity to protect WI Medicaid funding by opting in to Medicaid expansion - before it’s too late. This would mean a lump sum of nearly one billion dollars for WI Medicaid programs. Republicans in the legislature say they want to keep the status quo, but without Medicaid expansion, the status quo actually means that tens of thousands of people will lose their coverage if Wisconsin doesn’t proactively protect them.

We are calling on our state government to ensure no Wisconsinite loses access to Medicaid by including Medicaid Expansion in the 2025-2026 state budget, and on our federal representatives to stop the gutting of this crucial piece of public infrastructure.

We also know that’s not enough: we know every Wisconsinite requires high-quality healthcare, free at the point of service. We fight to protect Medicaid by expanding it today, then for a state level single-payer program that will protect Wisconsinites from the whims of anyone that wants to gut our public services – and risk our lives – to line billionaires’ pockets.

That’s why we’re demanding:

Governor Evers: Veto any budget that doesn’t include Medicaid expansion!

No New Eligibility Requirements & Guarantee Continued Eligibility

Fight for State-level Single Payer: BadgerCare for All!

WHY THIS MATTERS:

1 in 5 Americans – and 2 in 5 kids – count on Medicaid for doctor visits, prescriptions, and emergencies.

Here in Wisconsin, 1.3 million neighbors, including 38% of our children, rely on Medicaid every single day.

A proposed House bill would slash $715 billion from Medicaid, yanking coverage from 13.7 million Americans.

By refusing expansion, state leaders are walking away from a $1 billion federal boost that could keep rural clinics open and lower premiums.

New hoops would shove seniors, disabled Wisconsinites, and low-wage workers off BadgerCare while private-equity and insurers cash in.

OUR DEMANDS:

DELAY any state budget without Medicaid Expansion

DENY new hoops that kick people off care

DEFEND every current Medicaid recipient

DEPOSE private-equity and insurance profiteers closing clinics & nursing homes

DELIVER #BadgerCareForAll for every Wisconsinite

WHO CAN STOP THIS:

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) – 13,000 in his district lose care unless he votes NO

Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01) – Hold him to his word: protect the safety net

Gov. Tony Evers – Veto any budget that skips Medicaid expansion

Sen. Ron Johnson – Demanding even deeper cuts. Tell him #HandsOffMedicaid

YOU – Sign, share, and show up to make them listen!

Here’s how YOU can take action:

STEP ONE: Sign the Petition

Sign this petition to make your voice heard!

STEP TWO: Share your Story

Share why you’re fighting to defend and expand Medicaid when you sign the petition, or by posting on social media with #HandsOffMedicaid.

STEP THREE: Show Up!

We are gathering for a Hands Off Medicaid! Badgercare for All! Rally at 9:30am, Saturday, May 31st at the Wisconsin State Capitol for a demonstration as part of the National Single Payer Day of Action. Wear black and come ready to share your story! We’ll be hearing from affected community members about what Medicaid expansion means for them.

STEP FOUR: Stay in Touch!

5/31 is just the beginning: We will also be delivering this petition to the governor and other lawmakers, and making sure our federal representatives know how much Wisconsin needs them to fight for Medicaid funding! Sign the petition, and we’ll be in touch with more details about how to get involved in a city or town near you.