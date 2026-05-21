media release: Poll workers, voters, and families will gather outside an event at the Madison Club featuring Tom Tiffany as speaker to demand he take his hands off our vote.

Poll workers, voters, and community members will speak out about Tiffany’s recent comments that federal agents should question the people who count our ballots and that those workers should be charged if Washington decides they should be. Speakers will call on Wisconsin’s leaders to protect the poll workers instead of greenlighting a federal fishing expedition designed to intimidate them and overturn the will of the people.

Wisconsin’s 2020 election has been confirmed by lawsuits, an audit, a study by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a taxpayer-funded Republican investigation, and a Trump-paid recount — all of which found no evidence of widespread fraud. Despite this, Tiffany told reporters last week that the FBI should keep investigating Wisconsin’s election workers, refused to say whether Biden won the state, and said workers should face charges if federal authorities decide so.

Sponsors: Birds on a Wire, Chippewa Valley Indivisible, Opportunity Wisconsin, Power to the Polls, SEIU Wisconsin, Voces de la Frontera, and Working Families Power

Tuesday, May 26 at 11:15 a.m., with press conference at 11:30 a.m., outside Tiffany’s Madison Club event