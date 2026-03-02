Hands on a Hardbody

media release: This Broadway show tells the story of East Texas people striving for their dreams by being the last person to keep their hand on a Nissan Hardbody truck. With contemporary music composed by Trey Anastasio from Phish, it covers Americana, country, bluegrass, folk, rock and gospel...quite simply, it is a singer's dream with solos, duets and more songs than a standard musical.

The show tells the real stories of contestants keeping their hand on a Nissan Hardbody pick-up truck... and the last one on it wins. We are proud to have so many wonderful voices and actors fill our cast and can't wait to start working on the show (including building a truck).

Congrats to all.