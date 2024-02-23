Hands-on CPR Training

media release:

In collaboration with the American Heart Association Heart Month Kickoff, the City of Middleton helps celebrate Heart Month with its 20th annual Wear Red Day on Feb. 2, 2024.

Since 2004, Go Red for Women, the American Heart Association's signature movement, has raised funds and awareness to improve women's health outcomes nationwide. Today, the Go Red for Women movement operates in more than 50 countries worldwide, with more than 20,000 women promoting health equity by supporting initiatives like Research Goes Red.

The American Heart Association's national theme for American Heart Month is building a "Nation of Lifesavers." The American Heart Association set a goal to double the number of people willing and able to act in a cardiac emergency by performing Hands-Only CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) by 2030. With women being less likely to receive Hands-Only CPR in a cardiac emergency, the Association is strongly urging women to learn Hands-Only CPR and join the Nation of Lifesavers as part of Go Red for Women's messaging.

To join in this goal, the city of Middleton EMS, Fire, and Recreation Departments will offer three drop-in Hands-Only CPR training sessions in February at the Middleton Public Library. In addition, City staff will be encouraged to wear red clothing or other monikers to show support for this critical month.

"Together, let's embrace American Heart Month by learning essential CPR skills and fostering a community of safety and care," said Mayor Emily Kuhn.

This year, in celebration of Go Red for Women's 20th Anniversary, the American Heart Association is encouraging women across the country to go red for themselves and for each other so that no one must face the fight against cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women, alone.

Drop-in Hands-Only CPR Trainings for February (1 hour sessions) - no registration necessary:

Friday, February 23, 2024 - 10:00 am -- Middleton Public Library

Friday, February 23, 2024 - 2:00 pm - Middleton Public Library

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - 2:00 pm - Middleton Public

For more information, please email info@cityofmiddleton.us