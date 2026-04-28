Hands-On History for Kids: Let's Celebrate Syttende Mai!

Driftless Social, Mount Horeb 128 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

media release: Registration is now open for May’s Hands-on History program at the Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd St, downtown Mount Horeb). “Let’s Celebrate Syttende Mai!” will be held on Tuesday, May 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A mini-parade of flags and Norwegian games will help students learn about Syttende Mai, also known as Norwegian Constitution Day. This significant Scandinavian holiday is still celebrated across America by Norwegians, those with Norwegian ancestors, and people who enjoy festivals and fun! Of course, participants will also be introduced to the folk tradition of rosemaling, or “rose painting,” a floral art form that dots the Mount Horeb landscape.

The workshops are planned and led by museum staff and experienced educators. Participation is absolutely FREE, due to a generous grant from the Mount Horeb Community Foundation—but capacity is limited to just twenty students per month and registration is required. Visit mthorebhistory.org/events to register or call 608-437-6486.For more information, email mthorebahs@gmail.com.

Hands-On History will return this fall semester; watch for information about September’s back-to-school session.

Info

Driftless Social, Mount Horeb 128 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Fundraisers
Recreation
608-437-6486
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