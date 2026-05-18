Hands-On Mending for Everyone

media release: Make a statement with your style, no sewing experience necessary! This hands-on, free event is kid-friendly and open to everyone. We will offer the instruction, tools, and materials for remaking older clothes into something fresh and fun. Bring your own clothing or try out some techniques on our provided fabric. Instructors and fiber artists Kathryn Prince and Carolyn Lipke will share what they love about hand sewing and teach participants the skills to be part of the solution while dressing to impress.

Presented in partnership with Midwest Linen Revival and Fibershed Heartland.