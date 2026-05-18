Hands-On Papermaking & Sculpting in the Garden

media release: Did you know that American paper currency is 30% flax fiber? The shorter, rougher fiber that comes after cleaning longline flax fiber is called tow. It has been used to make paper across generations and cultures. Join artist Patricia Tinajero for a tactile experience creating with community in the garden. Enjoy this special opportunity to make a unique paper product with Wisconsin-grown flax.

Presented in partnership with Midwest Linen Revival and Allen Centennial Gardens.

Parking Info: There are two-hour timed parking stalls (mobile pay “meters” that do not accept coins) on Babcock Drive, as well as a parking ramp (Lot 36) on Observatory Drive.