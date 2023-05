media release: The Kelch Aviation Museum has teamed up with the Waunakee Big Band and the glamorus Galaxie Girls to bring you our first-ever hangar dance! It will be an unforgettable evening of music, dancing, drinks - and of course vintage airplanes. Every ticket sale supports the nonprofit museum. Tickets are available at www.kelchmuseum.org. Alternatively visit the Museum’s Facebook page.

The museum is located at N2463 Airport Road, Brodhead.