$20.

media release: BlueStem Jazz is back on the Garver Patio featuring Hanging Hearts.

Hanging Hearts is a Chicago-based trio led by saxophonist Chris Weller described by European audiences as "hammering the walls between genres." The band features Cole DeGenova on keyboards and Quin Kirchner on drums. The band’s latest album Into a Myth (2017, Shifting Paradigm Records) was produced by drummer Dave King and features eight cut-to-the-chase originals referencing various themes from creation myths to cosmic rights of passage.

This event will relocate to the indoor lounge should the weather conditions be unfavorable.