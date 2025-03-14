Hanna Bruer

Malt House 2609 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Art created while you watch - with drinks! The Malt House welcomes back abstract painter Hanna Bruer on Friday night, March 14, from 6pm-8pm. Watch as she creates a work from start to finish - you could even take it home! Come for a drink, stay for the live art!

Do you want to vote on the colors she uses? VOTE HERE: hannabruer.com/color-poll  

Check out her work at: hannabruer.com

