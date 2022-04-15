Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Hanna Noughani Junior Oboe Recital featuring The Magnolia Trio

Hanna Noughani

Vincent Fuh, piano

Lucas Glander, flute

Amanda Stezenski, clarinet

Baroque Orchestra

Premiere of “When Stolen Time Becomes Fixed Time” by Professor Hong-Da Chin

Program

Oboe Concerto Bohuslav Martinů (1890-1959)

1. Moderato

2. Poco andante

3. Poco Allegro

Cantata Ich habe genus BWV 82 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

1. Aria

Oboe Sonatine Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

1. Modéré

2. Mouvement de Menuet

3. Animé

When Stolen Time Become Fixed Time Professor Hong-Da Chin