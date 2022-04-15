Hanna Noughani

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Hanna Noughani Junior Oboe Recital featuring The Magnolia Trio

Hanna Noughani

Vincent Fuh, piano

Lucas Glander, flute

Amanda Stezenski, clarinet

Baroque Orchestra

Premiere of “When Stolen Time Becomes Fixed Time” by Professor Hong-Da Chin

Program

Oboe Concerto     Bohuslav Martinů (1890-1959)

1. Moderato

2. Poco andante

3. Poco Allegro

Cantata Ich habe genus BWV 82      Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

1. Aria

Oboe Sonatine      Maurice Ravel  (1875-1937)

1. Modéré

2. Mouvement de Menuet

3. Animé

When Stolen Time Become Fixed Time      Professor Hong-Da Chin

Info

Music
608-263-5615
