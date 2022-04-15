Hanna Noughani
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.
media release: Hanna Noughani Junior Oboe Recital featuring The Magnolia Trio
Hanna Noughani
Vincent Fuh, piano
Lucas Glander, flute
Amanda Stezenski, clarinet
Baroque Orchestra
Premiere of “When Stolen Time Becomes Fixed Time” by Professor Hong-Da Chin
Program
Oboe Concerto Bohuslav Martinů (1890-1959)
1. Moderato
2. Poco andante
3. Poco Allegro
Cantata Ich habe genus BWV 82 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
1. Aria
Oboe Sonatine Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
1. Modéré
2. Mouvement de Menuet
3. Animé
When Stolen Time Become Fixed Time Professor Hong-Da Chin