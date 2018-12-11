Hannah Bennet & Gabrielle Cordes

Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Winter Cycle: Tuesday, December 11, 2018-Sunday, March 3, 2019

Reception | Friday, January 11, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery II – Hannah Bennet & Gabrielle Cordes

Bennet and Cordes push the boundaries of the materials they use. Bennet is inspired by the natural world, using paper pulp as a sculptural medium to express her ideas.  Cordes creates intuitively, assembling dynamic pieces with contrasting colors and materials.

Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-258-4169
