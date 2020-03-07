press release: On Saturday, March 7, at 5 pm the University of Wisconsin chapter of Diamond Way Buddhism will show the award winning documentary, HANNAH: Buddhism's Untold Story, in Union South at the UW campus.

Hannah, along with Lama Ole Nydahl, established hundreds of lay Buddhist centers in the Karma Kagyu tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. This film tells that story along with all the unexpected twists and turns involved in taking a spiritual practice mired in Eastern cultural trappings and hidden political influence and bringing it to the free, Western world.

The film will be followed by Q&A and guided meditation.