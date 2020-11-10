ONLINE: Hannah Busse, Kelly Hepper, Neosha

press release: Fierce Females is an intimate showcase of female, female-identifying, non-binary, and LBGTQ+ performers from the Madison Area. This event is inclusive to all performers who identify with the experiences of women.

Join us for our monthly 'in the round' show where performers tell stories or talk about their songwriting prior to each song.

There will be a link to donate to our performers. Performers split 100% of the donations.

This month we are proud to host:

Hannah Busse

Kelly Hepper, from Soul Doctors

Neosha

TBA