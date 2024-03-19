Hannah Busse, Luke McGovern

× Expand Adeline Peck Hannah Busse

media release: On Tuesday, March 19, at 7pm, the Sun Prairie Public Library will welcome local musicians Hannah Busse and Luke McGovern to perform as part of the 2024 Singer/Songwriter Series. The performance will showcase each artist’s unique approach to singing, playing, and writing and will allow the performers to talk about the inspirations behind their songs and insights into the songwriting process.

The concert is free to attend and will be held in the Community Room at the library. Doors will open at 6:30, with musicians playing from 7-8pm, splitting the evening between the two performers. For more information, including links to the artists and their music, visit the library calendar for each event at www.sunlib.org. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.