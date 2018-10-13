press release: Join us for a night of music and encouragement as we come together to bring awareness to the struggles that everyday people go through, and raise money for a great cause - to end the stigma of mental illness and help more people get the support they need.

Featuring the music of singer-songwriter Hannah Busse, come and eat, drink, listen & learn more about this important issue.

Suggested donation $10-$20; all proceeds will go to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Hope to see you there, but if you can't make it, please donate here: https://ifundraise.nami.org/campaign/Shatter-the-Stigma

Shatter the Stigma: Music for Mental Health

Featuring the music of singer-songwriter Hannah Busse

October 13th, 6-8 PM @ Common Ground, Middleton