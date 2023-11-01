Hannah Edwards

media release: An ecotone is the transitional area where two habitats meet and intersect. My work captures the intersection between natural areas and human development. This ranges from urban nature to national parks. My photography is often of places that are experiencing habitat fragmentation, which are islands of habitats cut off from each other by development or natural disasters.

Bio: I started taking pictures around the same time I learned to walk. The first camera I remember was a pink Barbie film camera, I have since upgraded to a DSLR. Photography has been an integral part of my life since childhood and a shared hobby with my dad. Despite this, I have struggled for years to call myself an artist. I didn’t feel that there was enough emotion and meaning behind my art for it to be art. I am a nature photographer first, but I have recently expanded my photography into people and I have been photographing Mad City Story Slam events at Mother Fool's.

I have always loved the outdoors and have a degree in Wildlife Ecology from UW-Whitewater. I also have a photoblog where I share more of my work: https://habitat-fragments.tumblr.com/