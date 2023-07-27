media release: Hannah O'Hare Bennett Flat File Art Sale Preview, Thursday, July 27, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Papermaker and ALL studio artist Hannah O'Hare Bennett will hold a Flat File Art Sale of her work next week.

"The time has come for me to make room for new studio projects, so I'm having a flat file sale," Hannah explains, "Test pieces, samples, projects that I've decided not to pursue--there's a huge variety of work. All items are $60 or less, many under $30."

There are two ways to purchase work during the Flat File Art Sale. For one night only, Thursday, July 27, in Studio B on the third floor of Arts + Literature Laboratory (111 S. Livingston Street), Hannah will hold an in-person presale from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. That will be followed by a one-week online sale from July 29 through August 4 at Hannah's website, http://www. hannahoharebennett.com/.

"I'm looking forward to seeing this work go out into the world with new collectors."