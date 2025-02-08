Hanne Kah, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: February 8 Zoom concert with Hanne KAH, a bold, queer and boundary-breaking voice in German folk music, renowned for her evocative storytelling and commitment to artistic freedom. Her music is a unique fusion of folk tradition and modern, queer perspective, drawing on themes of love, identity, society, and freedom. Raised in a culturally rich, supportive family, KAH’s background fuels her open worldview and deep appreciation for diversity, a quality that resonates throughout her music.

On the 2nd Saturday of each month, we will feature an artist that will be performing at the 2025 National Women's Music Festival.

We are having fun with this series, getting previews of the upcoming festival performers and seeing new artists in the Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Please consider joining us.

$10 will get you a zoom concert for your household. However, this event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members need to send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic,

please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com