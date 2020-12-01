ONLINE: Hannibal Buress

media release: In honor of Giving Tuesday today, Hannibal Buress is teaming up with Chicago-based philanthropy Melvina Masterminds for a very special fundraising livestream tonight! The variety show special will feature Hannibal's plethora of talents, touching on gaming, music producing, podcasting, his 2020 special Miami Nights & Fall tour, with special guest appearances, aiming to raise $20,000 for the Melvina Masterminds Scholarship Fund over the hour long stream.

https://www.youtube.com/HANNIBALBURESS

Melvina Masterminds is a space to engage lifelong learning in the STEM + Arts fields while providing life skills to empower each member to excel and therefore strengthen the community and society at large. Read more about Melvina Masterminds here.

