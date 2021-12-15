Happy (Belated) 250th Birthday, Beethoven

media release: Music Director John DeMain emcees two chamber music concerts in the Overture Center Playhouse to honor more than 250 years of Beethoven’s contribution to classical music, in an intimate setting. Between the concerts, attendees are invited to a Beethoven Birthday Party in Overture Center’s Promenade Hall to celebrate together. Join us for a marathon set of concerts featuring many of Beethoven’s greatest chamber works performed by Madison Symphony Orchestra musicians and special guest artists including pianists Christopher Taylor and Thomas Kasdorf, and tenor Justin Kroll. Buy your tickets early to ensure your place at this long-awaited celebration of Beethoven’s birthday! All single tickets for both events are $15 per concert (limited seating) and go on sale for the general public on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. — subscribers, you received an exclusive presale code in your email!

TICKETS FOR TWO UNIQUE & SPECIAL CONCERTS — COME TO ONE OR BOTH!

All single tickets for both events are $15 per concert (limited seating) and go on sale on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All ticketholders are invited to the Beethoven Birthday Party from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. to enjoy appetizers, champagne, and cake! Advance ticket purchases will be available to Symphony season subscribers and special guests (an email will be sent with a discount code).

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Concert featuring Beethoven’s Octet for Winds in E-flat major and Septet in E-flat major, and Seven Variations on a theme from Mozart’s “Magic Flute” (with intermission).

6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Party with complimentary passed appetizers, champagne and cake (cash bar).

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. Concert featuring Beethoven’s An die ferne Geliebte, Violin Sonata No. 4, and the “Archduke” Piano Trio (with intermission).

Members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra

Violin: Suzanne Beia, Xavier Pleindoux, Leanne League

Viola: Christopher Dozoryst

Cello: Karl Lavine, Mark Bridges, Lindsey Crabb

Bass: David Scholl

Oboe: Andrea Gross Hixon, Lindsay Flowers

Clarinet: JJ Koh, Nancy Mackenzie

Bassoon: Cynthia Cameron, Nathanial Hale

Horn: Linda Kimball, Ricardo Almeida

Piano Daniel Lyons

This event is generously sponsored by Myrna Larson, in honor of Ludwig van Beethoven and his life-changing music.