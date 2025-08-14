Happy Birthday MCM

media release: August 14, 2010, marked a new chapter for Madison Children’s Museum: We opened our forever home here on Hamilton Street. Fifteen years later, we’re honoring this milestone with a full day of birthday festivities! All day long we’ll make colorful party hats, decorate a giant cardboard cake, and create a collaborative birthday mural in the Art Studio. Don’t miss giant bubble experiments from 1–3 pm, followed by a festive birthday parade with Junko in the Wonderground at 1:30 PM.

During our evening free admission hours, join Jane from ZinZo Face Painting in the Community Concourse 5-7 pm to get a colorful new look for the evening. As with our Lunchbox Cafe, you may pay what you wish. Face painting is free with admission, but donations are encouraged and go directly to the artist.

It’s the perfect day to bring friends and family and experience the joy of a birthday party MCM style!