ONLINE: Happy Birthday, Mr. Rogers

media release: Premiering on Saturday, March 20th at 10am CT, Tom Bergeron (America’s Funniest Videos, Dancing with the Stars) will host a special virtual presentation of “Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers,” to commemorate America’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers’ 93rd birthday. The virtual show will stream at ThankYouMisterRogers.com, Facebook (@ThankYouMisterRogers) and on YouTube. It includes cameos and birthday shout-outs by celebrity recording artists Kellie Pickler, Vanessa Williams, Lee Greenwood, The Cowsills, Jaci Velasquez, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr, Micky Dolenz, and Sandi Patty. The virtual celebration is also dedicated to the late Joanne Rogers, wife of Fred, who passed away earlier this year.

The virtual birthday bash is the brainchild of two-time Grammy and Emmy winning producer, Dennis Scott, who has produced two albums of Fred Rogers’ music: Songs From The Neighborhood - The Music of Mister Rogers (2005) & Thank You, Mister Rogers - Music & Memories (2019). Scott also interviewed numerous fans and supporters of Mister Rogers and was surprised by how many people received personal letters from him over the years. One compelling story is that of a young Connecticut girl who was visited by Fred while she was in a coma recovering from brain surgery.

“I wanted to give folks a chance to tell their stories and express their gratitude to Fred on what would have been his 93rd birthday,” said Scott.

Coincidently, producer Dennis Scott is simultaneously spearheading a grassroots campaign to get Fred Rogers nominated to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A petition in support of that is viewable at ThankYouMisterRogers.com.

“Fred loved writing songs and becoming a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, alongside other great American composers, is the best birthday present we could give him,” said Scott. “Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers!”