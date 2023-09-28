Happy Feet

Orchid Heights Park, Middleton 3960 Valley Ridge Rd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Happy Feet at Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Thursdays, 9/28, 10/5, 10/12, 6-7 pm

Are you looking for some tips for healthy walking? Do you enjoy mindful walks in nature? Join these first sessions in a budding, diverse collection of nature wellness events at the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

-        Meet at Orchid Heights Park Shelter by 6 pm (3960 Valley Ridge Road, Middleton, WI 53562)

-        Spend 10-15 minutes sampling stretches and mindfulness techniques for healthy walking

-        Walk for up to 40 minutes and try out a mindfulness cue

