media release: Happy Feet at Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Thursdays, 9/28, 10/5, 10/12, 6-7 pm

Are you looking for some tips for healthy walking? Do you enjoy mindful walks in nature? Join these first sessions in a budding, diverse collection of nature wellness events at the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

- Meet at Orchid Heights Park Shelter by 6 pm (3960 Valley Ridge Road, Middleton, WI 53562)

- Spend 10-15 minutes sampling stretches and mindfulness techniques for healthy walking

- Walk for up to 40 minutes and try out a mindfulness cue