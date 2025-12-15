× Expand Anna Koblish The four members of The Happy Fits. The Happy Fits

media release: On the heels of closing out their marathon headline tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album Lovesick, indie/rock darlings The Happy Fits have announced their first round of tour dates for 2026. The run of shows will kick off in March in Burlington and take them through Buffalo, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Boulder, San Diego, Tampa, and Baltimore among many others. For more information or to purchase, visit the band’s website.

Founded in New Jersey by childhood friends, The Happy Fits burst out of the gate in 2016 with Awfully Apeelin’, a self-released EP that climbed all the way to #5 on the Spotify USA Viral 50. In the years that followed, the group has cemented their place as a buzzing presence on the indie/alt/rock map with chart-topping releases, worldwide headline tours, festival appearances from Lollapalooza to Corona Capital in Mexico City, and an ever-growing ardent fanbase. With three acclaimed studio albums under their belt, they’ve earned nearly 1 million monthly listeners and a staggering 300 million streams globally. NPR has called them “fresh and snappy pop” while earning similar praises from FLOOD, Alternative Press (“bright…catchy and clean”), Teen Vogue (“The Happy Fits’ dedication to optimism is a musical silver lining”), PopMatters (“A delicate balance that strikes between sheer pop and raw rock ‘n’ roll.”), Atwood Magazine (“An infectious mix of catchy melodies, clever lyrics, and just the right balance of gritty indie and light alternative rock.”), and many more.

"The Happy Fits are powering through heartbreak in a healthy way by transforming their raw emotions into infectious power-pop jams." - FLOOD

"The Happy Fits have always been the kind of band that makes you feel better just by pressing play. And now, nearly a decade in, they’re not just still doing that – they’re doing it bigger, louder, and more beautifully than ever before." - Atwood Magazine

“[Lovesick] will catch listeners in its orbit.” - Earmilk

“[The Happy Fits] has already showcased a dynamic range of what’s to come, with the promise of even more twists and turns to keep their listeners hooked.” - Melodic Magazine

“The Happy Fits don’t put up any fronts on Lovesick, 15 songs about breaking hearts, lust, and the chaotic moments in between.” - American Songwriter

“The revamped quartet makes loss, grief and renewal sound like a sunny stroll on the High Line. Borrowing a few moves from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, Arcade Fire and the Cars, Lovesick rings every drop of joy from the sadness.” - MAGNET

“Lovesick is album of the year potential. It features some of the band’s catchiest hooks in their career.” - Aquarian Weekly

“There’s an emotional rawness to it - longing, regret and grief wrapped up in catchy melodies, layered harmonies with rock undertones and cello - not a common combination in rock.” - RIFF Magazine