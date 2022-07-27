Happy Hour with Melissa Agard

media release: Senator Agard is hosting two “Happy Hour with Melissa” events in July to engage in conversation with her constituents on issues of importance to them. Senator Agard invites community members to join her at any point during the hours of 4pm to 5:30pm at the locations listed below. The public is welcomed to visit these local breweries and stop by the Senator’s table to simply meet and greet her, to voice an opinion, or to engage in a longer discussion about issues impacting their lives.

Thursday, July 14 from 4:00pm – 5:30pm at Karben4 Brewing – live music starting at 5pm!

3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison, WI 53704

Wednesday, July 27 from 4:00pm – 5:30pm at Delta Beer Lab