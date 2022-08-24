Happy Hour with Melissa Agard
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Senator Agard is hosting another “Happy Hour with Melissa” event in August to engage in conversation with her constituents on issues of importance to them. Senator Agard invites community members to join her at any point during the hours of 4pm to 5:30pm at Doundrins Distilling in Cottage Grove.
This will be the last happy hour of the summer, so don't miss it!
