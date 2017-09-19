Happy Hour Yoga

press release:

Pose with purpose during this yoga session meant to help you sweat, destress and recharge after hours. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat. Your instructor will be ​Rachel Werner, assistant editor of BRAVA - a magazine created by women for women. She's also a fitness instructor, health coach, blogger and a 2016-2017 national WomenRide4Change Ambassador. Her passionate commitment to holistic wellness and sustainable agriculture keeps her a Midwestern girl at heart.