Happy Hour Yoga

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Pose with purpose during this yoga session meant to help you sweat, destress and recharge after hours. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat. Your instructor will be ​Rachel Werner, assistant editor of BRAVA - a magazine created by women for women. She's also a fitness instructor, health coach, blogger and a 2016-2017 national WomenRide4Change Ambassador. Her passionate commitment to holistic wellness and sustainable agriculture keeps her a Midwestern girl at heart.

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness
608-266-6300
