Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute), Mossmen, Zang
Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Catherine Cahoon
Four people pose for a picture.
Happy House
media release: 21+; $6.
Trick or treat, trick or treat, the bitters and the sweet. Join Madison’s favourite Siouxsie and the Banshees tribute act (feat members of Raddish, Novagolde, Educational Davis, and Drug Spider!) along with Mossmen and Milwaukee’s Zang! as we celebrate the darkness in our soules.
Mossmen – Madison psych rock from Dagoba
Zang! - Doom and Gloom psych rock from Milwaukee
Trick-or-treaters in costume will receive candy.