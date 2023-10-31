Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute), Mossmen, Zang

Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: 21+; $6.

Trick or treat, trick or treat, the bitters and the sweet. Join Madison’s favourite Siouxsie and the Banshees tribute act (feat members of Raddish, Novagolde, Educational Davis, and Drug Spider!) along with Mossmen and Milwaukee’s Zang! as we celebrate the darkness in our soules. 

Mossmen – Madison psych rock from Dagoba

https://mossmen.bandcamp.com/

Zang! - Doom and Gloom psych rock from Milwaukee

https://zangmke.bandcamp.com/

Trick-or-treaters in costume will receive candy.

Info

Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute), Mossmen, Zang - 2023-10-31 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute), Mossmen, Zang - 2023-10-31 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute), Mossmen, Zang - 2023-10-31 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute), Mossmen, Zang - 2023-10-31 20:30:00 ical