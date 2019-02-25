Happy Mardi Gras

press release: Join us for a ready party! Kiddo's will be having a roaring time with the "Dinosaur Mardi Gras" book - put on the catchy tunes and CHOMP! and STOMP! Next, the party continues with "The Night Before Mardi Gras" reading. Here a New Orleans bedtime story. The final book is all about the food of Mardi Gras - "Today Is Monday in Louisianan". Finally, it is make and take your own Mardi Gras Mask!

