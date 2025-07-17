Happy New Year

media release: France | 1973 | DCP | 110 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Claude Lelouch

Cast: Lino Ventura, Françoise Fabian, Charles Gérard

Legendary tough guy Ventura stars as Simon, who, along with his sidekick Charlot (Gérard), uses surveillance and the art of disguise to rob a jewelry shop in Cannes. While planning the heist, Simon falls for Françoise (Françoise Fabian), the beautiful antique dealer next door. "As a triple-threat moviemaker – producer, director, and writer – Lelouch has provided a triple-leveled film that works as thriller, as romance, and as humanistic story, and emanates chic every step of the way” (New York Magazine).

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times.