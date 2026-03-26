media release: Let's come together in community!

Happy.Sober.Free: Picnic in the Park

Gratitude Meeting - 60 Minutes

Potluck - 60 Minutes

(You don't have to stay for the whole time)

This is for you if you are:

Sober or in recovery

Sober-curious

alcohol-fre

Saturday, May 9, 12pm - 2pm, James Madison Park: Madison

* Show up as you are: with an open mind & open heart

* The only requirement is to be sober the day of the event

* Please bring something to share if you plan to stay and picnic with us!

* Children are welcome as long you are mindful of distractions

* Bring a blanket or a chair and something non-alcoholic to drink!