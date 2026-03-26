Happy.Sober.Free Picnic
to
James Madison Park 622 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Let's come together in community!
Happy.Sober.Free: Picnic in the Park
Gratitude Meeting - 60 Minutes
Potluck - 60 Minutes
(You don't have to stay for the whole time)
This is for you if you are:
Sober or in recovery
Sober-curious
alcohol-fre
Saturday, May 9, 12pm - 2pm, James Madison Park: Madison
* Show up as you are: with an open mind & open heart
* The only requirement is to be sober the day of the event
* Please bring something to share if you plan to stay and picnic with us!
* Children are welcome as long you are mindful of distractions
* Bring a blanket or a chair and something non-alcoholic to drink!