media release: Japan | 1962 | 35mm | 133 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Cast: Tatsuya Nakadai, Rentaro Mikuni, Akira Ishihama

A destitute samurai seeks aid from a still prosperous clan, but finds only humiliation when he’s forced to commit seppuku with a bamboo sword. Soon, the samurai’s father-in-law visits the clan with revenge on his mind. Kobayashi’s staid camerawork and Toru Takemitsu’s score emphasize the tension in this enormously suspenseful and beautiful masterwork.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.