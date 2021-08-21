media release: The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues festival returns for 2021 in Kenosha's Celebration Park with a dynamic jazz duo. Internationally acclaimed Pianist Alex Bugnon and Saxophonist Marion Meadows will both perform at Kenosha's most festive lakefront music event on Saturday August 21.

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival provides a wonderfully diverse mixture of music in Kenosha for the past 16 years. Drawing visitors from Milwaukee, Chicagoland and beyond, the event showcases the beautiful lakefront and highlights Kenosha’s dedication to the arts and cultural activities. The event has welcomed various national and regional jazz artists and attracted thousands of music fans to this scenic park. Previous artists include Ramsey Lewis, Nick Colionne, Len Rainey and the Midnight Players, Spyro Gyra, Nelson Rangell, Euge Groove, Eric Marienthal, and David Benoit, just to name a few.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. The festival kicks off at 1:15pm with the popular “Cooking Studio”, an interactive cooking demonstration. The Cooking Studio provides the gourmet foodies and aspiring cooks a gorgeous lakefront atmosphere to learn the tricks of the trade. Besides listening to quality music throughout the day, patrons will be able to purchase raffle tickets for the 50/50 raffle.

General admission tickets to the festival are $25. VIP Lounge tickets — which include concert admission, food and complementary beer, wine, soda and water — are $85 each.