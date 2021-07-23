Hard Times

press release: USA | 1975 | 35mm | 94 min.

Director: Walter Hill

Cast: Charles Bronson, James Coburn, Strother Martin

Before he made The Warriors and 48 Hrs., established screenwriter Walter Hill (The Getaway) made his directorial debut with this lean and classy action gem set in Depression-era New Orleans. In a rare appearance without his trademark mustache, Bronson plays a drifter who, with the help of a chatty and crafty promoter (Coburn), learns to survive and make money in the world of illegal bare-knuckle brawling. “Hill's thoughtful handling of the moral issue—survival versus friendship—and his subtle, evocative camerawork make this a hundred times better than it should be” (Dave Kehr, Chicago Reader).

