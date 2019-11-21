× Expand Rob Holysz Hari Kondabolu

8 pm on 11/21 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 11/22-23, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

press release: Hari Kondabolu is a Brooklyn-based comedian and writer hailed as “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today” (The New York Times). He has performed on Comedy Central, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with David Letterman, sold out headlining tours, performed at festivals all over North America, and his widely hailed Netflix comedy special "Warn Your Relatives" made a number of Best Of lists. A public radio favorite, Hari can be heard regularly on shows including Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, Morning Edition, All Things Considered and more. .

Hari has also released two chart-topping comedy albums, his debut 'Waiting For 2042' and its follow up 'Mainstream American Comic'. His documentary, The Problem with Apu, about the stereotypical character on The Simpsons, led to world-wide press attention and created a LOT of conversation which continues to this day. Fans also know him as a former writer and correspondent for the critically acclaimed TV series Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell and co-host alongside Kamau of the wildly popular podcast Politically Re-Active.