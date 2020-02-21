press release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present "Hark! A Lark!"; written and directed by John Siewert. "Lark" is a theatrical retelling of “The Singing, Springing Lark,” a lesser-known fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm.

The play runs February 21 - March 14, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can at the door. The theater opens approximately 20 minutes before showtime. See www.bstonline.org for details.

Local theatrical veterans Heather Renken, Meaghan Heires, KT Howard, Sean Cairns, Whitney Johnson, Shane Heim, Erica Hagen, Brent Holmes, and Melissa Minkoff comprise the cast.

The Narrator enters the stage to tell the story, summoning the characters along the way. The characters don’t want to play nicely, end up taking over the story, and pull the Narrator farther into the tale than they’ve ever been before. This madcap comedy explores themes of finding oneself and finding love in its many varieties. This show is LGBT+ inclusive. There will be lots of wordplay, lots of breaking of the fourth wall, no forced audience participation, strong language, some comedic violence, and some mild sexual situations.