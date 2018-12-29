press release: The Original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their action packed tour! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans (subject to availability).

Doors: 1pm

Show: 2pm

Tickets go on sale October 3 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at the Coliseum Box Office. Reserved seating: $115.50-$25.50.