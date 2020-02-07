press release: The Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Afterschool program at Cherokee Heights Middle School is holding a fundraiser for the Cherokee Scholars of Excellence program. The gala, entitled, “Harlem Nights: Old Hollywood Flair” takes place on Friday, February 7, 6:30-10pm at the Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa Street, Madison.

The mission of the Scholars of Excellence program is to cultivate an environment of encouragement and belonging by embracing the beauty of Black Excellence. This event will help support Scholars of Excellence participants’ spring break trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to experience black culture and tour historic black colleges. The goal is for the Scholars to increase their intrinsic motivation, be encouraged to think outside the box when creating life/personal goals and strive for their highest scholastic potential. Twenty-five youth participate in this unique afterschool program.

The night features a light meal and music by DJ Fabulove. The event is sponsored by Friends of MSCR. Purchase tickets for $45 or make donations for Scholarships of Excellence at eventbrite.com/e/scholars-of- excellence-first-annual-gala- harlem-nights-tickets- 83871438731

The Scholars of Excellence program is committed to excellence, accountability and perseverance.

"Our core values of self-value, education, leadership and career are the foundation to motivate our scholars to not only reach the glass ceiling but shatter it," describes Reginald Lee, MSCR & Urban League of Greater Madison Coordinator at Cherokee Heights Middle School.

Friends of MSCR is a non-profit organization that supports MSCR programs. Go to mscr.org for more information.

MSCR is Madison’s public recreation department offering a wide range of recreation programs for all ages including afterschool, arts & enrichment, fitness, sports, adventure and more. Please go to mscr.org for more information or call 608-204-3000.