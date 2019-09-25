press release: Get ready, Belleville: A high-flying, slam-dunking, rim-rattling basketball show is coming to town! The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit Belleville High School on Wednesday, September 25, for an evening of great fun and fundraising. The Wizards will play a game against a team of Belleville teachers and staff. Proceeds will benefit the Belleville PTO.

The event will feature a variety of fun interactive extras to complement the Wizards' dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry: Pre-game "Wiz Kids" warm-up, contests, comedy, awesome slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards' signature dance extravaganza that will have the crowd on their feet!

"We are delighted to host the Wizards," says Belleville PTO President Trina Pauli. "They are superb showmen who deliver fantastic all-ages entertainment for a great cause." Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played more than 15,000 games throughout the U.S. that have raised in excess of $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in more than 25 foreign countries on five continents. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. They are priced as follows:

Student Admission ($12)

General Admission ($14)

Reserved ($20)

Courtside Plus ($40). Courtside Plus ticket holders receive first- or second-row seating and gain private access to selected Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet. A limited number of Courtside Plus tickets are available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit harlemwizards.com.

The home team players will be thrilled to play in front of family, friends, and fans, and spectators will delight in seeing their beloved teachers, principals, and community leaders run the court. Come out and cheer — you will not want to miss this fantastic experience that will benefit our most precious resource: The kids!

About the Harlem Wizards: Howie Davis was a larger-than-life entrepreneur, impresario, promoter, and visionary whose passion for sports, entertainment, and philanthropy culminated with his creation of the Harlem Wizards in 1962.

The idea for the Wizards started in 1959, when legendary basketball showman Goose Tatum approached Howie to organize a tour for Goose's "Harlem Stars." The Stars had a short but successful run that opened Howie's eyes to the enormous potential of "show" basketball. Three years later, Howie launched the Wizards.

Under Howie's leadership, the Wizards grew into a choice basketball destination for some of America's best basketball talent. As the team's reputation spread, professional athletes from across the sports spectrum took notice and joined the Wizards' road show: Connie Hawkins, one of the top 50 NBA players of all time; Nate "Tiny" Archibald, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame; Elvin Hayes, one of the top 50 NBA players of all time; Hawthorne Wingo, a New York Knicks fan favorite; Mario Elie, a three-time NBA champion; Nancy Lieberman, a WNBA star and Hall of Fame member.

Tojo Henderson, a Wizards great, holds the world record for career span in professional basketball. He started in 1965 and retired 50 years later in 2015. He still serves in a promotional capacity with the Wizards. Today's Wizards roster features an all-star lineup of master basketball showmen, including: Eric "Broadway" Jones and Dwayne "Swoop" Simpson, former Globetrotter showmen; "King Arthur" Lewis, an Academic All-American at Bowie State University; Arnold "A-Train" Bernard, a highly acclaimed trickster and 7-year Globetrotter veteran who was featured in a Nike commercial; James "The Roadrunner" Tyndal, a diminutive speedster who is fast enough to dribble through NY City traffic; Devon "Livewire" Curry, FIBA'S former #1 ranked USA 3-on-3 player; Lamarvin “Showtime” Jackson, a world-class dunker; Leon "Space Jam" Sewell and Brandon “The Werm” Lacue, featured on TNT's

"The Dunk King" reality competition series; Rashaan “The Rocket” Barner, one of the greatest dunkers in Wizards' history

Since Howie Davis founded the Wizards 60 years ago, the team has undergone tremendous change. Howie's son Todd and grandson Rick now run the operation, fundraising revenue has grown exponentially, and the team has expanded into new geographic markets. Through all the changes, the team's commitment to Howie's original mission has remained constant: to deliver world-class family-friendly entertainment while raising money for great causes.