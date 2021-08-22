× Expand Ellen Rosner Harmonious Wail in Ireland, the back cover image on the "Beyond the Pale" album.

media release: On Sunday August 22 at 4pm cst (Chicago time) Harmonious Wail will play and stream a very special edition of Concerts Under the Oak (prevoiusly Quarantini Concerts - but we have chosen to move on from that title). For this special show the Wail has chosen nine favorite Dan Hicks tunes to perform.

Shorty Falls in Love

Simply

Moody Richard (The Innocent Bystander)

I Scare Myself

Waitress in a Donut Shop

Vinnie's Looking Good

I Never Had It So Good

I'm An Old Cowhand

Cowboy's Dream #19

​

If you want to make the trip to the east side of Madison Wisconsin and attend in person ​here is the link.​

The Stream will be live on FaceBook and it will also be streamed at Harmonious Wail dot com​​

...... and one more parting thought.

we have been having a gas posting cool items and tidbits old and new, vintage and fresh on Patreon.com/HarmoniousWail ​

and would love it so very much if you could join us there.

https://linktr.ee/ harmoniouswail