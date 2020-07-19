ONLINE: Harmonious Wail

press release: On Sunday, July 19, at 3 pm cst Harmonious Wail has been invited to stream a show live from the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability

Harmonious Wail is known worldwide for their Americana Infused Gypsy Jazz. Harmonious Wail is a trio of multi-award winning musicians. Sims Delaney-Potthoff, a mandolin virtuoso, and vocalist, Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, vocalist extraordinaire, whose percussive instrument of choice is a cardboard box (but who can also rock almost any household object), and Jeffo Weiss, a master bassist who dazzles and mesmerizes on both upright and electric 5-string bass.

All online donations made to Harmonious Wail (https://www.paypal.me/harmoniouswail) will be matched by the Farley Center with a donation to Mentoring Positives (http://www.mentoringpositives.org/) here in Madison..Mentoring Positives is committed to building strong, trusting relationships, positives attitudes, and life skills in youth through mentoring and social entrepreneurship. So tune in and be generous!

This is an ONLINE concert and you can listen to the concert on July 19 at 3:00 www.harmoniouswail.com/on-line

During this time of COVID - 19, we want everyone to be safe so please do not come out to the Farley Center

The Farley Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting ecological sustainability, social justice and peace. It is located outside of Verona Wisconsin in the Town of Springdale on 43 acres of beautiful farm and wooded land.

Natural Path Sanctuary is a nature preserve burial ground also known as a green cemetery. Located near Madison, Wisconsin, it is the first cemetery in Dane County, Wisconsin that exclusively follows natural/green burial practices—no embalming, no vaults and only biodegradable containers and shrouds are allowed. It offers a natural and traditional alternative to modern-day burials.

The SouthWest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) is a local democracy-in-action group advocating progressive government policies that work for a sustainable future.

Mentoring Positives is committed to building strong, trusting relationships, positives attitudes, and life skills in youth through mentoring and social entrepreneurship.