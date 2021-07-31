Harmonious Wail, Gaines & Wagoner

× Expand Nick Berard Harmonious Wail (left to right): Sims Delaney-Potthoff, Jeffo Weiss, Maggie Delaney-Potthoff.

press release: Madison’s beloved Gypsy Jazz band, Harmonious Wail, is back on the road touring with a “Maggie Fest” birthday concert celebration for our renowned lead singer, Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, on Saturday, July 31,2021, at Art in the Barn. The show will run from 4 to 8 p.m. CT.

After 16 months of pandemic restrictions and home backyard Quarantini Concerts Under the Oak, Harmonious Wail is ready to get back to rocking with their fans live at an open air concert party in Maggie’s honor at the venue, located at 5927 Adams Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53575.

Our spectacular Maggie was selected last September as the winner of the 2020 AARP Superstar Singing Contest, chosen from some 1,700 contestants who recorded their own singing videos and went through a grueling competition to choose the winner.

Now we want to celebrate our “Superstar” in style with a show at Art in the Barn featuring special guests, Madison’s Gaines and Wagoner, who will bring their unique musical stylings to the show. Gaines and Wagoner will play a music set, followed by a set by Harmonious Wail. The night will close with a rousing finale by both bands.

Please bring your own chairs and refreshments for the evening.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ maggiefest-tickets- 158803364137

In 2021, Harmonious Wail celebrates its 34th anniversary as a touring band.

Harmonious Wail draws from the rich musical influence of the European gypsy musicians, including Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, as well as crowd-pleasing vocal performances in the tradition of bands such as The Manhattan Transfer and Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks. The trio features smoky vocals, original songs and classic covers in an intimate performance with charm, humor and memorable musical chops. Be sure not to miss lead singer Maggie Delaney-Potthoff playing her cardboard box drum and a pair of scissors for a series of unique and perfectly-blended sounds. Bandleader Sims Delaney-Potthoff plays guitar, mandolin and ukulele, while Jeff Weiss plays stand-up bass and electric bass.