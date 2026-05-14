× Expand Nick Berard Harmonious Wail members Maggie Delaney-Potthoff and Sims Delaney-Potthoff. Harmonious Wail members Maggie Delaney-Potthoff and Sims Delaney-Potthoff.

media release: Americana flavored Gypsy Jazz on full tilt!

The members of Harmonious Wail are purveyors of Americana-infused Gypsy Jazz, who continue to take their listeners on a ride via the music of the Hot Club sounds of Parisian cafes, to the deepest blues of the Memphis Delta, to the heartfelt folk scenes across every-town-America. This harmonious clique are sublime entertainers, great educators, and lifters of spirits.

As stewards of the Gypsy Jazz genre, they have established the Midwest Django Festival, formerly the Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, held twice a year in Madison, Wisconsin.

Stay connected with the Wail by following them on Facebook for the latest news about upcoming shows.

Want to be part of the excitement at the Midwest Django Festival? Follow the festival on Facebook for more details about the September 11 and 12 event.