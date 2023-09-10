Harmonious Wail, Leila Duclos, Sam Farthing, Jack Soref & John Christensen

Buy Tickets

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join us at Leopold's as we welcome an incredible lineup: Harmonious Wail, Leila Duclos and Sam Farthing with Jack Soref, and John Christensen will be playing at the official Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest Leopold's after party! Advance tickets available, get yours before they sell out!

Info

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Harmonious Wail, Leila Duclos, Sam Farthing, Jack Soref & John Christensen - 2023-09-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Harmonious Wail, Leila Duclos, Sam Farthing, Jack Soref & John Christensen - 2023-09-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Harmonious Wail, Leila Duclos, Sam Farthing, Jack Soref & John Christensen - 2023-09-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Harmonious Wail, Leila Duclos, Sam Farthing, Jack Soref & John Christensen - 2023-09-10 19:00:00 ical