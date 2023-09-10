Harmonious Wail, Leila Duclos, Sam Farthing, Jack Soref & John Christensen
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join us at Leopold's as we welcome an incredible lineup: Harmonious Wail, Leila Duclos and Sam Farthing with Jack Soref, and John Christensen will be playing at the official Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest Leopold's after party! Advance tickets available, get yours before they sell out!
