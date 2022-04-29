Harmonious Wail, UltraFaux, Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan, Third Coast Swing, Cream City Hot Club

× Expand Harmonious Wail (from left): Sims Delaney-Potthoff, Jeffo Weiss, Maggie Delaney-Potthoff.

media release: The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest is launching a new and enhanced program called “small batch shows”.

Beginning on February 12, 2022 MGSF announces the first small batch show at the Brink Lounge featuring Harmonious Wail and Dutch violinist extraordinaire Tim Kliphuis with Jimmy Grant on guitar.

April 29 - 30 is the second small batch MGSF shows at The Bur Oak featuring: Harmonious Wail; Michael Joseph Harris and Ultra Faux from Baltimore; Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan from Chicago; Third Coast Swing from Grand Rapids; and Cream City Hot Club from Milwaukee..

July 19 is the third MGSF small batch show at The Brink Lounge featuring Harmonious Wail and The Django Allstars, Samson Schmitt, Amati Schmitt, Ludovic Beier, Pierre Blanchard, Doudou Cuillerier and Antonio Licusati

Tickets are at https://mgsf.eventbrite.com